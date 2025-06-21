CotationsSections
HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF

122.22 USD 0.80 (0.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HDV a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 121.70 et à un maximum de 122.30.

Suivez la dynamique iShares Core High Dividend ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is HDV stock price today?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.

Does HDV stock pay dividends?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock?

You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock?

Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HDV stock split?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 4.11% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
121.70 122.30
Range Annuel
106.00 123.99
Clôture Précédente
121.42
Ouverture
121.80
Bid
122.22
Ask
122.52
Plus Bas
121.70
Plus Haut
122.30
Volume
661
Changement quotidien
0.66%
Changement Mensuel
-0.81%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.15%
Changement Annuel
4.11%
