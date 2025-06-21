- 概要
HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF
HDVの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり121.70の安値と122.30の高値で取引されました。
iShares Core High Dividend ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is HDV stock price today?
iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 122.22 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 661.
Does HDV stock pay dividends?
iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 122.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD.
How to buy HDV stock?
You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 122.22. Orders are usually placed near 122.22 or 122.52, while 661 and 0.34% show market activity.
How to invest into HDV stock?
Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 122.22. Many compare -0.81% and 1.15% before placing orders at 122.22 or 122.52.
What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 122.22 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did HDV stock split?
iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 4.11% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 121.42
- 始値
- 121.80
- 買値
- 122.22
- 買値
- 122.52
- 安値
- 121.70
- 高値
- 122.30
- 出来高
- 661
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.15%
- 1年の変化
- 4.11%