HDV: iShares Core High Dividend ETF

121.94 USD 0.52 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HDV exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.70 and at a high of 122.30.

Follow iShares Core High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

What is HDV stock price today?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) stock is priced at 121.94 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 121.42, and trading volume reached 241.

Does HDV stock pay dividends?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 121.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.87% and USD.

How to buy HDV stock?

You can buy iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shares at the current price of 121.94. Orders are usually placed near 121.94 or 122.24, while 241 and 0.11% show market activity.

How to invest into HDV stock?

Investing in iShares Core High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 106.00 - 123.99 and current price 121.94. Many compare -1.04% and 0.92% before placing orders at 121.94 or 122.24.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) in the past year was 123.99. Within 106.00 - 123.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 121.42 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) over the year was 106.00. Comparing it with the current 121.94 and 106.00 - 123.99 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HDV stock split?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 121.42, and 3.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
121.70 122.30
Year Range
106.00 123.99
Previous Close
121.42
Open
121.80
Bid
121.94
Ask
122.24
Low
121.70
High
122.30
Volume
241
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
-1.04%
6 Months Change
0.92%
Year Change
3.87%
