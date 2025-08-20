Moedas / FXY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FXY: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust
62.69 USD 0.17 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FXY para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.66 e o mais alto foi 63.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXY Notícias
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Nikkei 225 Climbs As Global Easing Bets Drive Record Rally (null:NKY:IND)
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- USD/JPY Rallies Into Its Range Amid A U.S. Dollar Rebound - Will The Range Break?
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- Preliminary August PMI Shows Many Are Coping With U.S. Shock
- Kiwi Pounded On Dovish Guidance By RBNZ, U.K. Gilts Rise Despite Higher Than Expected CPI
Faixa diária
62.66 63.26
Faixa anual
58.25 65.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.86
- Open
- 62.91
- Bid
- 62.69
- Ask
- 62.99
- Low
- 62.66
- High
- 63.26
- Volume
- 617
- Mudança diária
- -0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.65%
- Mudança anual
- -2.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh