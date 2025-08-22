QuotazioniSezioni
FXY: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

62.17 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.16 e ad un massimo di 62.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.16 62.24
Intervallo Annuale
58.25 65.64
Chiusura Precedente
62.17
Apertura
62.18
Bid
62.17
Ask
62.47
Minimo
62.16
Massimo
62.24
Volume
359
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
0.81%
Variazione Annuale
-3.21%
20 settembre, sabato