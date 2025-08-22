Valute / FXY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FXY: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust
62.17 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.16 e ad un massimo di 62.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXY News
- Despite A Decline, The Dollar’s Influence Persists
- Bank of Japan Hits Pause; Dissenting Votes Hint At Incoming Rate Hikes
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Nikkei 225 Climbs As Global Easing Bets Drive Record Rally (null:NKY:IND)
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- USD/JPY Rallies Into Its Range Amid A U.S. Dollar Rebound - Will The Range Break?
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.16 62.24
Intervallo Annuale
58.25 65.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.17
- Apertura
- 62.18
- Bid
- 62.17
- Ask
- 62.47
- Minimo
- 62.16
- Massimo
- 62.24
- Volume
- 359
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.21%
20 settembre, sabato