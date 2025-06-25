Moedas / FVCB
FVCB: FVCBankcorp Inc
13.62 USD 0.32 (2.41%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FVCB para hoje mudou para 2.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.47 e o mais alto foi 13.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FVCBankcorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
13.47 13.62
Faixa anual
9.51 14.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.30
- Open
- 13.55
- Bid
- 13.62
- Ask
- 13.92
- Low
- 13.47
- High
- 13.62
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 2.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.71%
- Mudança anual
- 3.97%
