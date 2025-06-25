통화 / FVCB
FVCB: FVCBankcorp Inc
13.39 USD 0.48 (3.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FVCB 환율이 오늘 -3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.25이고 고가는 13.80이었습니다.
FVCBankcorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FVCB News
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
- 5 Regional Bank Stocks Exploding Higher - FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)
- FVCBankcorp Stock: Flying Under The Radar In The Nation's Capital (NASDAQ:FVCB)
- FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FVCBankcorp earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- FVCBankcorp initiates quarterly dividend program with $0.06 per share
- FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Piper Sandler assumes coverage of FVCBankcorp stock with Overweight rating
- FVCbank promotes Elliott and Watson to executive leadership roles
일일 변동 비율
13.25 13.80
년간 변동
9.51 14.47
- 이전 종가
- 13.87
- 시가
- 13.80
- Bid
- 13.39
- Ask
- 13.69
- 저가
- 13.25
- 고가
- 13.80
- 볼륨
- 249
- 일일 변동
- -3.46%
- 월 변동
- -0.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.21%
20 9월, 토요일