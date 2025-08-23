Moedas / FLQM
FLQM: Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF
57.03 USD 0.17 (0.30%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FLQM para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.80 e o mais alto foi 57.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
56.80 57.17
Faixa anual
46.23 59.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.86
- Open
- 56.80
- Bid
- 57.03
- Ask
- 57.33
- Low
- 56.80
- High
- 57.17
- Volume
- 300
- Mudança diária
- 0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.99%
- Mudança anual
- 2.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh