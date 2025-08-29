QuotazioniSezioni
FLQM: Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

56.56 USD 0.47 (0.82%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLQM ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.40 e ad un massimo di 56.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.40 56.81
Intervallo Annuale
46.23 59.06
Chiusura Precedente
57.03
Apertura
56.81
Bid
56.56
Ask
56.86
Minimo
56.40
Massimo
56.81
Volume
243
Variazione giornaliera
-0.82%
Variazione Mensile
0.35%
Variazione Semestrale
7.10%
Variazione Annuale
1.87%
21 settembre, domenica