FDEV: Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

33.25 USD 0.17 (0.51%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FDEV para hoje mudou para -0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.24 e o mais alto foi 33.41.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
33.24 33.41
Faixa anual
26.56 33.76
Fechamento anterior
33.42
Open
33.31
Bid
33.25
Ask
33.55
Low
33.24
High
33.41
Volume
67
Mudança diária
-0.51%
Mudança mensal
1.93%
Mudança de 6 meses
13.91%
Mudança anual
12.98%
