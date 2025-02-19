报价部分
FDEV: Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

33.16 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FDEV汇率已更改-0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点32.92和高点33.20进行交易。

关注Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
32.92 33.20
年范围
26.56 33.76
前一天收盘价
33.25
开盘价
33.20
卖价
33.16
买价
33.46
最低价
32.92
最高价
33.20
交易量
83
日变化
-0.27%
月变化
1.66%
6个月变化
13.60%
年变化
12.67%
21 九月, 星期日