货币 / FDEV
FDEV: Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF
33.16 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FDEV汇率已更改-0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点32.92和高点33.20进行交易。
关注Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FDEV新闻
日范围
32.92 33.20
年范围
26.56 33.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.25
- 开盘价
- 33.20
- 卖价
- 33.16
- 买价
- 33.46
- 最低价
- 32.92
- 最高价
- 33.20
- 交易量
- 83
- 日变化
- -0.27%
- 月变化
- 1.66%
- 6个月变化
- 13.60%
- 年变化
- 12.67%
21 九月, 星期日