CLIR: ClearSign Technologies Corporation
0.50 USD 0.01 (1.96%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLIR para hoje mudou para -1.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.48 e o mais alto foi 0.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ClearSign Technologies Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CLIR Notícias
- CLIR Receives Initial Engineering Order for Multi-Burner Heater
- Produtor de petróleo encomenda 36 queimadores ClearSign Core para retrofit de refinaria
- Petroleum producer orders 36 ClearSign Core burners for refinery retrofit
- EVI Industries Climbs 64% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ClearSign earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign (CLIR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ClearSign Combustion Q2 2025 sees revenue jump, stock dips
- TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign receives order for enhanced burner technology modeling
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign Technologies shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals
- ClearSign Technologies updates board committee memberships following resignations
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Boiler Burner Order from California Boiler
- Earnings call transcript: ClearSign Q1 2025 sees revenue drop, stock rises
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation Provides First Quarter 2025 Update
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.48 0.54
Faixa anual
0.46 1.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.51
- Open
- 0.51
- Bid
- 0.50
- Ask
- 0.80
- Low
- 0.48
- High
- 0.54
- Volume
- 523
- Mudança diária
- -1.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -18.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.33%
- Mudança anual
- -39.02%
