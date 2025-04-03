通貨 / CLIR
CLIR: ClearSign Technologies Corporation
0.50 USD 0.01 (1.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLIRの今日の為替レートは、-1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.48の安値と0.54の高値で取引されました。
ClearSign Technologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CLIR News
- CLIR Receives Initial Engineering Order for Multi-Burner Heater
- 石油生産会社、製油所改修のためClearSign Coreバーナー36基を発注
- Petroleum producer orders 36 ClearSign Core burners for refinery retrofit
- EVI Industries Climbs 64% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ClearSign earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign (CLIR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ClearSign Combustion Q2 2025 sees revenue jump, stock dips
- TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign receives order for enhanced burner technology modeling
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ClearSign Technologies shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals
- ClearSign Technologies updates board committee memberships following resignations
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Boiler Burner Order from California Boiler
- Earnings call transcript: ClearSign Q1 2025 sees revenue drop, stock rises
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation Provides First Quarter 2025 Update
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.48 0.54
1年のレンジ
0.46 1.72
- 以前の終値
- 0.51
- 始値
- 0.51
- 買値
- 0.50
- 買値
- 0.80
- 安値
- 0.48
- 高値
- 0.54
- 出来高
- 523
- 1日の変化
- -1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -18.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -33.33%
- 1年の変化
- -39.02%
