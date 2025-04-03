통화 / CLIR
CLIR: ClearSign Technologies Corporation
0.68 USD 0.18 (36.00%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLIR 환율이 오늘 36.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.51이고 고가는 0.95이었습니다.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.51 0.95
년간 변동
0.46 1.72
- 이전 종가
- 0.50
- 시가
- 0.51
- Bid
- 0.68
- Ask
- 0.98
- 저가
- 0.51
- 고가
- 0.95
- 볼륨
- 25.379 K
- 일일 변동
- 36.00%
- 월 변동
- 11.48%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.33%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.07%
20 9월, 토요일