货币 / CLIR
CLIR: ClearSign Technologies Corporation
0.51 USD 0.01 (2.00%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLIR汇率已更改2.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.48和高点0.53进行交易。
关注ClearSign Technologies Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CLIR新闻
日范围
0.48 0.53
年范围
0.46 1.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.50
- 开盘价
- 0.50
- 卖价
- 0.51
- 买价
- 0.81
- 最低价
- 0.48
- 最高价
- 0.53
- 交易量
- 235
- 日变化
- 2.00%
- 月变化
- -16.39%
- 6个月变化
- -32.00%
- 年变化
- -37.80%
