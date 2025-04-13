Moedas / CERT
CERT: Certara Inc
11.64 USD 0.13 (1.13%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CERT para hoje mudou para 1.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.55 e o mais alto foi 11.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Certara Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CERT Notícias
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Presents At Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Transcript)
- AI-driven drug discovery picks up as FDA pushes to reduce animal testing
- Leerink Partners lowers Certara stock price target to $11.50 on valuation concerns
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Certara earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Certara Q2 2025 slides: 12% revenue growth despite swing to net loss
- Certara names Christopher Bouton as chief technology officer
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Alkermes (ALKS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Certara Stock We Don't?
- Certara: Ideally Positioned To Benefit From IT Innovation In Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Certara stock rating initiated at Equalweight by Morgan Stanley
- 10 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential
- JMP analyst maintains Simulations Plus stock rating amid forecast cuts
- Is AI changing FDA-biopharma dynamics?
- Certara Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor
- Certara Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Certara Unveils $100 Million Buyback Plan In Better-Than-Expected Preliminary Earnings Report - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)
- These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
Faixa diária
11.55 11.75
Faixa anual
8.64 15.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.51
- Open
- 11.63
- Bid
- 11.64
- Ask
- 11.94
- Low
- 11.55
- High
- 11.75
- Volume
- 846
- Mudança diária
- 1.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.29%
- Mudança anual
- 0.00%
