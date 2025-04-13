货币 / CERT
CERT: Certara Inc
11.53 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CERT汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点11.50和高点11.76进行交易。
关注Certara Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CERT新闻
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Presents At Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Transcript)
- AI-driven drug discovery picks up as FDA pushes to reduce animal testing
- Leerink Partners lowers Certara stock price target to $11.50 on valuation concerns
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Certara earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Certara Q2 2025 slides: 12% revenue growth despite swing to net loss
- Certara names Christopher Bouton as chief technology officer
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Alkermes (ALKS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Certara Stock We Don't?
- Certara: Ideally Positioned To Benefit From IT Innovation In Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Certara stock rating initiated at Equalweight by Morgan Stanley
- 10 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential
- JMP analyst maintains Simulations Plus stock rating amid forecast cuts
- Is AI changing FDA-biopharma dynamics?
- Certara Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor
- Certara Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Certara Unveils $100 Million Buyback Plan In Better-Than-Expected Preliminary Earnings Report - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)
- These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
日范围
11.50 11.76
年范围
8.64 15.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.55
- 开盘价
- 11.50
- 卖价
- 11.53
- 买价
- 11.83
- 最低价
- 11.50
- 最高价
- 11.76
- 交易量
- 1.712 K
- 日变化
- -0.17%
- 月变化
- 7.66%
- 6个月变化
- 17.17%
- 年变化
- -0.95%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值