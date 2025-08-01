CotaçõesSeções
CENT
CENT: Central Garden & Pet Company

35.89 USD 0.38 (1.07%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do CENT para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.35 e o mais alto foi 35.89.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Central Garden & Pet Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

CENT Notícias

CENT on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para CENT

Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
O Triangle Engine foi criado para aumentar o capital das pessoas de forma simples e acessível. Se está cansado de algoritmos que parecem funcionar muito bem em testes retrospectivos, mas depois não funcionam da mesma forma em contas reais, então o Triangle Engine é a solução que procura. O Triangle Engine é um algoritmo avançado meticulosamente concebido para identificar e explorar as vulnerabilidades inerentes ao AUDCAD. Usando um conjunto sofisticado de métricas e diferentes estratégias, este
Fmc hft scalping ea
Aneyaho Tshinavhe
Experts
Introducing  FMC HFT SCALPING EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the financial markets! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 5 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy FMC HFT SCALPING ROBOT and get access to our free fmc price action book !*** Ask in private for more details OPEN YOUR DOOPRIME ACCOUNT :   Click he
FREE
Compounding smart bot
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
Compounding Smart Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want consistent results through precision and speed. Built with a trend bias algorithm , it identifies the prevailing market direction to increase the probability of winning trades. It also integrates a support and resistance strategy , ensuring that entries and exits are placed at the most reliable market levels. For added performance, the bot employs scalping techniques , capturing quick profits during intraday
Gold hybrid analyzer trend
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
Will increase the price every 10 purchased of of this EA.  Next price 250USD GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA – Your Smart Trading Partner for XAUUSD The GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA is a powerful AI-driven Expert Advisor designed to capture the strongest gold market trends with precision. It combines trend-following logic with advanced volatility filters , ensuring trades are only placed when high-probability setups appear. Key Features: Hybrid strategy – trend detection + volatility analys
Luxury EA PipCent
Muhammad Galuh Refriando
Experts
Limited Early Adopter Price | A Professional Portfolio EA for Stable Growth Tired of unpredictable, high-risk robots? The Expert Advisor market is flooded with "get-rich-quick" promises and perfect backtests that fail in live trading. Luxury EA PipCent was born from a different philosophy: survival first, profit second. We don't chase lottery ticket wins; we build a resilient, long-term portfolio through a diversified, 8-symbol trading strategy, specifically engineered for the stability of CENT
Rocket Gold EA
Diar Kuditito September Yanto
Experts
Automated trading should make you EARN MONEY, not make you feel like youre studying for a quantum physics exam. Rocket Gold EA is a simple, reliable Expert Advisor designed to help you start trading with confidence from day one. What maes it special? It best works on XAU/USD:   Dont waste time on other pairs; this EA is fully optimized for this symbol. Ready to trade:   Just drag it onto the chart and it starts working. Advanced Signal:   This robot uses trend market, martingle and hedging stra
Neural Intelligence MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
A Neural Intelligence foi criada para fazer crescer o capital das pessoas de uma forma simples e acessível. Se está cansado de algoritmos que parecem funcionar muito bem em backtesting, mas que depois não funcionam da mesma forma em contas reais, então a Inteligência Neural é a solução que procura.  É um algoritmo totalmente automatizado concebido para encontrar as ineficiências do Euro Pound e explorá-las. Baseia-se na análise de clusters de aprendizagem de máquina e algoritmos de escalpelame
Wiki Hex XAU
Huynh Tan Linh N
Experts
Wiki Hex XAU is the version designed for GOLD . It integrates indicators and optimized computational algorithms to execute orders while gradually spreading orders according to the settings. This makes it highly effective in a market with frequent price fluctuations. You can customize the volume for each order, the TP value when orders are triggered, or the step for entering each individual order separately. By utilizing RSI, EMA, and SMC indicators along with optimized algorithms, this EA has pr
Faixa diária
35.35 35.89
Faixa anual
31.98 43.86
Fechamento anterior
35.51
Open
35.43
Bid
35.89
Ask
36.19
Low
35.35
High
35.89
Volume
40
Mudança diária
1.07%
Mudança mensal
-1.37%
Mudança de 6 meses
-4.06%
Mudança anual
-1.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh