통화 / CENT
CENT: Central Garden & Pet Company
34.87 USD 1.07 (2.98%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CENT 환율이 오늘 -2.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.66이고 고가는 35.87이었습니다.
Central Garden & Pet Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENT on the Community Forum
일일 변동 비율
34.66 35.87
년간 변동
31.98 43.86
- 이전 종가
- 35.94
- 시가
- 35.87
- Bid
- 34.87
- Ask
- 35.17
- 저가
- 34.66
- 고가
- 35.87
- 볼륨
- 428
- 일일 변동
- -2.98%
- 월 변동
- -4.18%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.79%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.39%
