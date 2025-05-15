Moedas / BRTX
BRTX: BioRestorative Therapies Inc
1.45 USD 0.02 (1.40%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BRTX para hoje mudou para 1.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.44 e o mais alto foi 1.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BioRestorative Therapies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.44 1.48
Faixa anual
1.21 2.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.43
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Low
- 1.44
- High
- 1.48
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- 1.40%
- Mudança mensal
- -22.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -19.44%
- Mudança anual
- -15.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh