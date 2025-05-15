Währungen / BRTX
BRTX: BioRestorative Therapies Inc
1.45 USD 0.02 (1.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BRTX hat sich für heute um 1.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BioRestorative Therapies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRTX News
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) This Year?
- BioRestorative Therapies earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- From Phase 2 Trial Results To Expansion Mode: A Look At BioRestorative's Novel Approach To Treating Chronic Pain - BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)
- BioRestorative to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show Today to Discuss Compelling BRTX-100 Clinical Data, Leadership Enhancements and Strategic updates
- BioRestorative reports positive data from BRTX-100 stem cell therapy trial
- BioRestorative to Present Major Update on Promising Preliminary Phase 2 BRTX-100 Data at ISSCR 2025
- BioRestorative Therapies earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
Tagesspanne
1.44 1.48
Jahresspanne
1.21 2.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.43
- Eröffnung
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Tief
- 1.44
- Hoch
- 1.48
- Volumen
- 27
- Tagesänderung
- 1.40%
- Monatsänderung
- -22.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.44%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K