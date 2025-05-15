クォートセクション
通貨 / BRTX
株に戻る

BRTX: BioRestorative Therapies Inc

1.45 USD 0.02 (1.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BRTXの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.44の安値と1.48の高値で取引されました。

BioRestorative Therapies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BRTX News

1日のレンジ
1.44 1.48
1年のレンジ
1.21 2.55
以前の終値
1.43
始値
1.44
買値
1.45
買値
1.75
安値
1.44
高値
1.48
出来高
27
1日の変化
1.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-22.04%
6ヶ月の変化
-19.44%
1年の変化
-15.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K