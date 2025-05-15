通貨 / BRTX
BRTX: BioRestorative Therapies Inc
1.45 USD 0.02 (1.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRTXの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.44の安値と1.48の高値で取引されました。
BioRestorative Therapies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.44 1.48
1年のレンジ
1.21 2.55
- 以前の終値
- 1.43
- 始値
- 1.44
- 買値
- 1.45
- 買値
- 1.75
- 安値
- 1.44
- 高値
- 1.48
- 出来高
- 27
- 1日の変化
- 1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -22.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -19.44%
- 1年の変化
- -15.20%
