货币 / BRTX
BRTX: BioRestorative Therapies Inc
1.43 USD 0.05 (3.38%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRTX汇率已更改-3.38%。当日，交易品种以低点1.43和高点1.49进行交易。
关注BioRestorative Therapies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.43 1.49
年范围
1.21 2.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.48
- 开盘价
- 1.45
- 卖价
- 1.43
- 买价
- 1.73
- 最低价
- 1.43
- 最高价
- 1.49
- 交易量
- 98
- 日变化
- -3.38%
- 月变化
- -23.12%
- 6个月变化
- -20.56%
- 年变化
- -16.37%
