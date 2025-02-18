What is BOXX stock price today? EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends? EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock? You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock? Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.