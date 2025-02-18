CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / BOXX
Voltar para Ações

BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

113.81 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BOXX para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 113.80 e o mais alto foi 113.83.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOXX Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is BOXX stock price today?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOXX stock split?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
113.80 113.83
Faixa anual
108.94 113.83
Fechamento anterior
113.79
Open
113.82
Bid
113.81
Ask
114.11
Low
113.80
High
113.83
Volume
1.234 K
Mudança diária
0.02%
Mudança mensal
0.27%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.07%
Mudança anual
4.47%
28 setembro, domingo