BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
Il tasso di cambio BOXX ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 113.80 e ad un massimo di 113.83.
Segui le dinamiche di EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Domande Frequenti
What is BOXX stock price today?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.
Does BOXX stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.
How to buy BOXX stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.
How to invest into BOXX stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BOXX stock split?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 113.79
- Apertura
- 113.82
- Bid
- 113.81
- Ask
- 114.11
- Minimo
- 113.80
- Massimo
- 113.83
- Volume
- 1.234 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.47%