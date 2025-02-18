- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
BOXXの今日の為替レートは、0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.80の安値と113.83の高値で取引されました。
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOXX News
- Tired of Paying Investment Taxes? There’s an ETF for That
- 4 Stronger Alternatives To BND (NASDAQ:BND)
- HTUS: This Market Timing ETF Still Has To Prove Itself
- Enhancing Cash Returns With BOXX: The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)
- BOXX: SA Quant's Favorite Cash ETF (BATS:BOXX)
- ETFs For A Recession
- TMF ETF: No Silver Lining
- 5 (More) Bubbles (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- A $1 Million Portfolio To Live Off Dividends In Retirement
- FTSE Russell Fixed Income Perspectives: A Comprehensive Guide On US Fixed Income Market Trends And Analysis
よくあるご質問
What is BOXX stock price today?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.
Does BOXX stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.
How to buy BOXX stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.
How to invest into BOXX stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BOXX stock split?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 113.79
- 始値
- 113.82
- 買値
- 113.81
- 買値
- 114.11
- 安値
- 113.80
- 高値
- 113.83
- 出来高
- 1.234 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.07%
- 1年の変化
- 4.47%