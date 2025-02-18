クォートセクション
通貨 / BOXX
BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

113.81 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOXXの今日の為替レートは、0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.80の安値と113.83の高値で取引されました。

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

よくあるご質問

What is BOXX stock price today?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOXX stock split?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
113.80 113.83
1年のレンジ
108.94 113.83
以前の終値
113.79
始値
113.82
買値
113.81
買値
114.11
安値
113.80
高値
113.83
出来高
1.234 K
1日の変化
0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
0.27%
6ヶ月の変化
2.07%
1年の変化
4.47%
28 9月, 日曜日