BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

113.81 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BOXX a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 113.80 et à un maximum de 113.83.

Suivez la dynamique EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is BOXX stock price today?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOXX stock split?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
113.80 113.83
Range Annuel
108.94 113.83
Clôture Précédente
113.79
Ouverture
113.82
Bid
113.81
Ask
114.11
Plus Bas
113.80
Plus Haut
113.83
Volume
1.234 K
Changement quotidien
0.02%
Changement Mensuel
0.27%
Changement à 6 Mois
2.07%
Changement Annuel
4.47%
28 septembre, dimanche