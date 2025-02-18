BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
今日BOXX汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点113.80和高点113.83进行交易。
关注EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BOXX新闻
常见问题解答
What is BOXX stock price today?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.
Does BOXX stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.
How to buy BOXX stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.
How to invest into BOXX stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BOXX stock split?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 113.79
- 开盘价
- 113.82
- 卖价
- 113.81
- 买价
- 114.11
- 最低价
- 113.80
- 最高价
- 113.83
- 交易量
- 1.234 K
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 0.27%
- 6个月变化
- 2.07%
- 年变化
- 4.47%