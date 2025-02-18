报价部分
货币 / BOXX
回到股票

BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

113.81 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BOXX汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点113.80和高点113.83进行交易。

关注EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOXX新闻

常见问题解答

What is BOXX stock price today?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOXX stock split?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.

日范围
113.80 113.83
年范围
108.94 113.83
前一天收盘价
113.79
开盘价
113.82
卖价
113.81
买价
114.11
最低价
113.80
最高价
113.83
交易量
1.234 K
日变化
0.02%
月变化
0.27%
6个月变化
2.07%
年变化
4.47%
28 九月, 星期日