- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
BOXX 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 113.80이고 고가는 113.83이었습니다.
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOXX News
- Tired of Paying Investment Taxes? There’s an ETF for That
- 4 Stronger Alternatives To BND (NASDAQ:BND)
- HTUS: This Market Timing ETF Still Has To Prove Itself
- Enhancing Cash Returns With BOXX: The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)
- BOXX: SA Quant's Favorite Cash ETF (BATS:BOXX)
- ETFs For A Recession
- TMF ETF: No Silver Lining
- 5 (More) Bubbles (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- A $1 Million Portfolio To Live Off Dividends In Retirement
- FTSE Russell Fixed Income Perspectives: A Comprehensive Guide On US Fixed Income Market Trends And Analysis
자주 묻는 질문
What is BOXX stock price today?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.
Does BOXX stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.
How to buy BOXX stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.
How to invest into BOXX stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BOXX stock split?
EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 113.79
- 시가
- 113.82
- Bid
- 113.81
- Ask
- 114.11
- 저가
- 113.80
- 고가
- 113.83
- 볼륨
- 1.234 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.02%
- 월 변동
- 0.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.47%