시세섹션
통화 / BOXX
주식로 돌아가기

BOXX: EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

113.81 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BOXX 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 113.80이고 고가는 113.83이었습니다.

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOXX News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BOXX stock price today?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) stock is priced at 113.81 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 113.79, and trading volume reached 1234.

Does BOXX stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is currently valued at 113.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD.

How to buy BOXX stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) shares at the current price of 113.81. Orders are usually placed near 113.81 or 114.11, while 1234 and -0.01% show market activity.

How to invest into BOXX stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.94 - 113.83 and current price 113.81. Many compare 0.27% and 2.07% before placing orders at 113.81 or 114.11.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) in the past year was 113.83. Within 108.94 - 113.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 113.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) over the year was 108.94. Comparing it with the current 113.81 and 108.94 - 113.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BOXX stock split?

EA Series Trust Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 113.79, and 4.47% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
113.80 113.83
년간 변동
108.94 113.83
이전 종가
113.79
시가
113.82
Bid
113.81
Ask
114.11
저가
113.80
고가
113.83
볼륨
1.234 K
일일 변동
0.02%
월 변동
0.27%
6개월 변동
2.07%
년간 변동율
4.47%
28 9월, 일요일