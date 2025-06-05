Moedas / BLCO
BLCO: Bausch + Lomb Corporation
15.14 USD 0.25 (1.68%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLCO para hoje mudou para 1.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.02 e o mais alto foi 15.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bausch + Lomb Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BLCO Notícias
Faixa diária
15.02 15.56
Faixa anual
10.45 21.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.89
- Open
- 15.06
- Bid
- 15.14
- Ask
- 15.44
- Low
- 15.02
- High
- 15.56
- Volume
- 431
- Mudança diária
- 1.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.70%
- Mudança anual
- -21.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh