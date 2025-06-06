Valute / BLCO
BLCO: Bausch + Lomb Corporation
15.23 USD 0.03 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.15 e ad un massimo di 15.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BLCO News
- Bausch + Lomb: There Are Better Opportunities Out There (NYSE:BLCO)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Bausch + Lomb board members resign after Icahn agreement ends
- Bausch Health stock soars after Paulson increases stake
- Bausch Lomb (BLCO) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bausch + Lomb Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Bausch + Lomb tops Q2 expectations, raises full-year guidance
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 30th
- Bausch Health Buys DURECT, Adds Liver Disease Drug In $63M Deal - Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
- Bausch + Lomb’s preservative-free eye drops match original formula
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th
- Bausch & Lomb amends CEO contract and performance stock unit terms
- Analysts Estimate Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RBC Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Bausch & Lomb stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Bausch & Lomb stock, maintains $12 price target
- Bausch + Lomb Will Release Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30 and Hold Investor Day on Nov. 13
- Bausch + Lomb Announces Closing of Upsized €675 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering and Partial Credit Agreement Refinancing, Including Upsized $2.325 Billion Term Loan Facility
- J.P. Morgan announces no stabilisation for Bausch + Lomb notes
- Bausch + Lomb prices €675 million in senior secured notes
- Bausch + Lomb announces €600m senior secured notes offering
- Barclays reduces Bausch & Lomb stock price target to $16
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.15 15.28
Intervallo Annuale
10.45 21.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.20
- Apertura
- 15.24
- Bid
- 15.23
- Ask
- 15.53
- Minimo
- 15.15
- Massimo
- 15.28
- Volume
- 163
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.72%