BLCO: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

15.23 USD 0.03 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.15 e ad un massimo di 15.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.15 15.28
Intervallo Annuale
10.45 21.69
Chiusura Precedente
15.20
Apertura
15.24
Bid
15.23
Ask
15.53
Minimo
15.15
Massimo
15.28
Volume
163
Variazione giornaliera
0.20%
Variazione Mensile
5.54%
Variazione Semestrale
5.33%
Variazione Annuale
-20.72%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev