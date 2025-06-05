货币 / BLCO
BLCO: Bausch + Lomb Corporation
15.24 USD 0.35 (2.35%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLCO汇率已更改2.35%。当日，交易品种以低点15.02和高点15.24进行交易。
关注Bausch + Lomb Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLCO新闻
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Bausch + Lomb board members resign after Icahn agreement ends
- Bausch Health stock soars after Paulson increases stake
- Bausch Lomb (BLCO) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bausch + Lomb Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Bausch + Lomb tops Q2 expectations, raises full-year guidance
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 30th
- Bausch Health Buys DURECT, Adds Liver Disease Drug In $63M Deal - Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
- Bausch + Lomb’s preservative-free eye drops match original formula
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th
- Bausch & Lomb amends CEO contract and performance stock unit terms
- Analysts Estimate Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RBC Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Bausch & Lomb stock ahead of Q2 earnings
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Bausch & Lomb stock, maintains $12 price target
- Bausch + Lomb Will Release Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30 and Hold Investor Day on Nov. 13
- Bausch + Lomb Announces Closing of Upsized €675 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering and Partial Credit Agreement Refinancing, Including Upsized $2.325 Billion Term Loan Facility
- J.P. Morgan announces no stabilisation for Bausch + Lomb notes
- Bausch + Lomb prices €675 million in senior secured notes
- Bausch + Lomb announces €600m senior secured notes offering
- Barclays reduces Bausch & Lomb stock price target to $16
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q1 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
日范围
15.02 15.24
年范围
10.45 21.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.89
- 开盘价
- 15.06
- 卖价
- 15.24
- 买价
- 15.54
- 最低价
- 15.02
- 最高价
- 15.24
- 交易量
- 90
- 日变化
- 2.35%
- 月变化
- 5.61%
- 6个月变化
- 5.39%
- 年变化
- -20.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值