通貨 / BLCO
BLCO: Bausch + Lomb Corporation
15.38 USD 0.24 (1.59%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLCOの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.11の安値と15.51の高値で取引されました。
Bausch + Lomb Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
15.11 15.51
1年のレンジ
10.45 21.69
- 以前の終値
- 15.14
- 始値
- 15.11
- 買値
- 15.38
- 買値
- 15.68
- 安値
- 15.11
- 高値
- 15.51
- 出来高
- 682
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.36%
- 1年の変化
- -19.94%
