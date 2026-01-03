WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410

MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously!

DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced trend indicator that combines two ribbon systems to accurately identify market direction: • MaxRib2 (Fast Ribbon): Responsive to short-term movements, ideal for capturing rapid reversals and trend confirmations. • MaxRib3 (Slow Ribbon): Filters out market noise and displays the main trend, perfect for medium- to long-term trading.

The proprietary algorithm uses a combination of:

✅ Triple Exponential Smoothing

✅ Momentum Analysis

✅ Adaptive Trend Filter The result is a ribbon that changes color smoothly: GREEN = BULLISH Trend RED = BEARISH Trend

HOW TO TRADE ENTRY SIGNALS:

• LONG: When the ribbon changes from RED to GREEN

• SHORT: When the ribbon changes from GREEN to RED TREND CONFIRMATION:

• STRONG Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of the same color

• TRANSITIONING Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of different colors (wait for confirmation) EXIT:

• Close the position when the ribbon changes color • Or use the opposite ribbon as a trailing stop





RECOMMENDED STRATEGY:

1. Use MaxRib3 to identify the main trend

2. Use MaxRib2 for entry timing

3. Go LONG only when both are GREEN

4. Go SHORT only when both are RED

⚙️ SETTINGS AVAILABLE INPUTS:

• ShowMaxRib3 (true/false): Show/hide the slow ribbon COMPATIBLE ASSETS:

✅ Forex (all pairs)

✅ Indices (DAX, S&P500, NASDAQ, etc.)

✅ Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.) ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.)

✅ Stocks RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES: • Scalping: M5, M15 • Intraday: M30, H1 • Swing: H4, Q1

DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPORT LICENSE:

• 6-month subscription

• Multiple activations permitted SUPPORT:

• Technical support for the first 30 days after purchase

• YouTube channel: Scipio Trading Room

• Contact: through MQL5.com

VIDEO TUTORIAL Watch the full video on how to use MAX RIBBON on the Scipio Trading Room YouTube channel

⚠️ DISCLAIMER Trading involves significant risks. MAX RIBBON is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk and capital management.

