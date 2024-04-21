TwoMA Crosses

5

TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average.

A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise.

Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA.


Download for FREE TwoMA Crosses EA from the first comment in comments section.


ADVANTAGES

  • Shows the prevailing trend perfectly.
  • Enables a trader to ride the trend without any kind of dilemma.
  • Simple system to follow.

PARAMETERS

  • "Settings for faster MA1"
  • FastPeriod = 8;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA            
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • "Settings for slower MA2"
  • SlowPeriod = 20;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA           
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • AlertOn - enable alerts.
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

    Using TwoMA Crosses indicator ensures that a trade is taken only after clear validation of the trend.

    If you have any questions, do not hesitate to ask.


    If you ever wondered how to trade with 2MA successfully you can learn from my indicator Forex Trend Commander where a special bonus is included "Secret Trading System" How To Trade Successfully Using ONLY Two Moving Averages (2 MA).


    Very good indicator!!!

    ProTrading Arrow
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    "THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
    Pinbar MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
    FREE
    BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    Inside Bar Indicator MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
    FREE
    Trend Reverting PRO
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.37 (19)
    Indicadores
    "SIGNALS FOLLOWING THE TREND!" " A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. " Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! A secret system built as an automatic indicator based on unique knowledge inspired by famous traders. The system uses the unique smart adaptable algorithm to overcome the difficulties of analysis and trading. All trade is protected by a stop loss to minimize possible drawdowns. Using the indicator with a professional money management system a
    Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
    FREE
    Three Soldiers
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
    FREE
    Outside Bar MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
    FREE
    BB Engulfing Bar V2
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.57 (7)
    Indicadores
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    MACD Arrows indicator
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
    FREE
    PinBarV1
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    2 (1)
    Indicadores
    Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
    FREE
    Inside Bar Indicator MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.89 (9)
    Indicadores
    This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
    FREE
    ADX Crosses Signals
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+). This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies.  The   ADX Crosses Signals Indicator   is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator. The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal. Inputs PERIOD; AlertOn  
    FREE
    DayTradingArrow v1
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    "IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR… AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE… YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Successful traders can turn any not-so-good trading system into a profitable one by using proper money management! With two built-in systems DayTradingArrow v1 generates a high percentage of successful trades. The indicator gives an incredible advantage to stay on the safe side of the market by anyone who uses it. B
    BB Engulfing Bar
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    3.6 (5)
    Indicadores
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    TrendReverting PRO v25
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicadores
    The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results. Suitable for trend trading or following the trend.  New Year's Discount 40% Automatic analysis of market opportunities ; Help traders   earn more from their investments; Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals; This is FREE   demo   version of the indicator and works only on   "EURUSD  M15, M30" .   The demo version does not work on SUFFIX OR PREFIX brokers ! Trend Reversing PRO   All other de
    FREE
    Forex Trend Commander
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    "THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
    Forex Trend Commander MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    3 (1)
    Indicadores
    "THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
