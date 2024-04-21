TwoMA Crosses

TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average.

A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise.

Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA.


Download for FREE TwoMA Crosses EA from the first comment in comments section.


ADVANTAGES

  • Shows the prevailing trend perfectly.
  • Enables a trader to ride the trend without any kind of dilemma.
  • Simple system to follow.

PARAMETERS

  • "Settings for faster MA1"
  • FastPeriod = 8;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA            
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • "Settings for slower MA2"
  • SlowPeriod = 20;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA           
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • AlertOn - enable alerts.
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

    Using TwoMA Crosses indicator ensures that a trade is taken only after clear validation of the trend.

    If you have any questions, do not hesitate to ask.


    If you ever wondered how to trade with 2MA successfully you can learn from my indicator Forex Trend Commander where a special bonus is included "Secret Trading System" How To Trade Successfully Using ONLY Two Moving Averages (2 MA).


    Отзывы 1
    Leonid Shamis
    298
    Leonid Shamis 2025.09.14 22:31 
     

    Very good indicator!!!

