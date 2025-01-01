//--- example for CArrayString:: SearchGreatOrEqual(string)

#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CArrayString *array=new CArrayString;

//---

if(array==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

//--- add arrays elements

//--- . . .

//--- sort array

array.Sort();

//--- search element

if(array.SearchGreatOrEqual("ABC")!=-1) printf("Element found");

else printf("Element not found");

//--- delete array

delete array;

}