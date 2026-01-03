- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|US30
|21
|XTIUSD
|4
|US500
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|206
|US30
|45
|XTIUSD
|5
|US500
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|US30
|4.5K
|XTIUSD
|-7
|US500
|398
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias.
· Trades: US30, US500, XUAUSD, XTIUSD
· Maximum Controlled Drawdown: < 20%
· Expected Profit Target: Monthly 5%-10%
· No Martingale, No Hedging, No Emotion!
· Recommended Min Deposit: $500 or More
· Recommended Leverage: 500 (MT4 only)
For optimal results, the ICMarkets (Rraw Spread Account) is strongly recommended!
Wish you all the best :)
