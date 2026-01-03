This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias.

· Trades: US30, US500, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

· Maximum Controlled Drawdown: < 20%

· Expected Profit Target: Monthly 5%-10%

· No Martingale, No Hedging, No Emotion!

· Recommended Min Deposit: $500 or More

· Recommended Leverage: 500 (MT4 only)

For optimal results, the ICMarkets (Rraw Spread Account) is strongly recommended!





Wish you all the best :)

PNick