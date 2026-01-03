シグナルセクション
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
0.00 USD
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.00 USD (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 USD
平均利益:
0.00 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

データがありません

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

ProNick Signal is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold (XAUUSD), WTI Crude Oil (XTIUSD), and Major Indices (US30, USTEC, AUS200). Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and Multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15 to identify high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This signal aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

Risk Management:

  • Every trade is protected with a pre-defined SL & TP.
  • No Martingale, no hedging, and no emotional trading.
  • Focused on consistent growth and capital protection.

Recommended minimum balance: $500 for optimal proportional copying.

Note: This signal is highly recommended for followers who seek a professional, rule-based technical approach.

レビューなし
2026.01.03 07:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 07:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 07:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 07:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 07:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
