いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
ProNick Signal is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold (XAUUSD), WTI Crude Oil (XTIUSD), and Major Indices (US30, USTEC, AUS200). Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and Multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15 to identify high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This signal aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias.
Risk Management:
- Every trade is protected with a pre-defined SL & TP.
- No Martingale, no hedging, and no emotional trading.
- Focused on consistent growth and capital protection.
Recommended minimum balance: $500 for optimal proportional copying.
Note: This signal is highly recommended for followers who seek a professional, rule-based technical approach.