Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 Bewertungen
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 USD
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Keine Angabe

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

ProNick Signal is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold (XAUUSD), WTI Crude Oil (XTIUSD), and Major Indices (US30, USTEC, AUS200). Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and Multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15 to identify high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This signal aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

Risk Management:

  • Every trade is protected with a pre-defined SL & TP.
  • No Martingale, no hedging, and no emotional trading.
  • Focused on consistent growth and capital protection.

Recommended minimum balance: $500 for optimal proportional copying.

Note: This signal is highly recommended for followers who seek a professional, rule-based technical approach.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.03 07:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 07:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 07:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 07:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 07:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
