시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1482091 LP v1 AUDUSD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1482091 LP v1 AUDUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 리뷰
안정성
71
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 19%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
373
이익 거래:
291 (78.01%)
손실 거래:
82 (21.98%)
최고의 거래:
3 808.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-837.81 USD
총 수익:
30 373.19 USD (46 029 pips)
총 손실:
-12 257.52 USD (36 496 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (474.92 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 395.50 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
90.99%
최대 입금량:
1.64%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
10.42
롱(주식매수):
189 (50.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
184 (49.33%)
수익 요인:
2.48
기대수익:
48.57 USD
평균 이익:
104.38 USD
평균 손실:
-149.48 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-1 738.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 738.76 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
0.32%
연간 예측:
4.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
694.82 USD
최대한의:
1 738.76 USD (1.70%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.70% (1 738.76 USD)
자본금별:
3.68% (3 687.20 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSDr 373
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSDr 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSDr 9.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 808.00 USD
최악의 거래: -838 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +474.92 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 738.76 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 11:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 02:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 14:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 22:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
