- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDr
|373
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSDr
|18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSDr
|9.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
