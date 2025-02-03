SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1482091 LP v1 AUDUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 19%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
291 (78.01%)
Loss Trades:
82 (21.98%)
Best trade:
3 808.00 USD
Worst trade:
-837.81 USD
Gross Profit:
30 373.19 USD (46 029 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 257.52 USD (36 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (474.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 395.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
89.98%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
189 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
184 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
48.57 USD
Average Profit:
104.38 USD
Average Loss:
-149.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 738.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 738.76 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.65%
Annual Forecast:
7.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
694.82 USD
Maximal:
1 738.76 USD (1.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (1 738.76 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (3 687.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDr 373
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDr 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDr 9.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 808.00 USD
Worst trade: -838 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +474.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 738.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


Free Channel NS : https://t.me/nsfxid

No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 14:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 22:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 22:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.