Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
291 (78.01%)
Loss Trades:
82 (21.98%)
Best trade:
3 808.00 USD
Worst trade:
-837.81 USD
Gross Profit:
30 373.19 USD (46 029 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 257.52 USD (36 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (474.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 395.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
89.98%
Max deposit load:
1.64%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
189 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
184 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
48.57 USD
Average Profit:
104.38 USD
Average Loss:
-149.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 738.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 738.76 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.65%
Annual Forecast:
7.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
694.82 USD
Maximal:
1 738.76 USD (1.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (1 738.76 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (3 687.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDr
|373
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDr
|18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDr
|9.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 808.00 USD
Worst trade: -838 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +474.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 738.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
