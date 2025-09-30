What is DFSI stock price today? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability stock is priced at 40.83 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 40.61, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of DFSI shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability stock pay dividends? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability is currently valued at 40.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSI movements.

How to buy DFSI stock? You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability shares at the current price of 40.83. Orders are usually placed near 40.83 or 41.13, while 124 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow DFSI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFSI stock? Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability involves considering the yearly range 31.30 - 41.39 and current price 40.83. Many compare 2.92% and 17.13% before placing orders at 40.83 or 41.13. Explore the DFSI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 41.39. Within 31.30 - 41.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Sustainability performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) over the year was 31.30. Comparing it with the current 40.83 and 31.30 - 41.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSI moves on the chart live for more details.