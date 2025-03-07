시세섹션
통화 / CSWCZ
주식로 돌아가기

CSWCZ: Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028

25.3150 USD 0.0050 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CSWCZ 환율이 오늘 -0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.3000이고 고가는 25.3200이었습니다.

Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSWCZ News

일일 변동 비율
25.3000 25.3200
년간 변동
25.0300 26.1871
이전 종가
25.3200
시가
25.3200
Bid
25.3150
Ask
25.3180
저가
25.3000
고가
25.3200
볼륨
32
일일 변동
-0.02%
월 변동
-0.73%
6개월 변동
-1.65%
년간 변동율
-2.03%
20 9월, 토요일