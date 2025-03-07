QuotesSections
Currencies / CSWCZ
CSWCZ: Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028

25.2800 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CSWCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.2700 and at a high of 25.3000.

Follow Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.2700 25.3000
Year Range
25.0300 26.1871
Previous Close
25.2800
Open
25.2800
Bid
25.2800
Ask
25.2830
Low
25.2700
High
25.3000
Volume
78
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-0.86%
6 Months Change
-1.79%
Year Change
-2.17%
