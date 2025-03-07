Currencies / CSWCZ
CSWCZ: Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028
25.2800 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSWCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.2700 and at a high of 25.3000.
Follow Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSWCZ News
Daily Range
25.2700 25.3000
Year Range
25.0300 26.1871
- Previous Close
- 25.2800
- Open
- 25.2800
- Bid
- 25.2800
- Ask
- 25.2830
- Low
- 25.2700
- High
- 25.3000
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.79%
- Year Change
- -2.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%