QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CSWCZ
Tornare a Azioni

CSWCZ: Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028

25.3150 USD 0.0050 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSWCZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.3000 e ad un massimo di 25.3200.

Segui le dinamiche di Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSWCZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.3000 25.3200
Intervallo Annuale
25.0300 26.1871
Chiusura Precedente
25.3200
Apertura
25.3200
Bid
25.3150
Ask
25.3180
Minimo
25.3000
Massimo
25.3200
Volume
32
Variazione giornaliera
-0.02%
Variazione Mensile
-0.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.65%
Variazione Annuale
-2.03%
20 settembre, sabato