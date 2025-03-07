Valute / CSWCZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CSWCZ: Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028
25.3150 USD 0.0050 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSWCZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.3000 e ad un massimo di 25.3200.
Segui le dinamiche di Capital Southwest Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSWCZ News
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Buy Great Elm Capital Corporation's GECCI, Sell Capital Southwest's CSWCZ (NASDAQ:GECC)
- Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: UPS, Palo Alto, Jumia, Chipotle And More
- Forget Main Street And Hercules: 11%-Yielding Capital Southwest Is Cheaper, Safer
- BDC Weekly Review: Q2 Credit Spread Tightening Bodes Well For NAVs
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- BDC Weekly Review: Should We Trust BDC NAVs?
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 BDC Peers - Part 2 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Forget Growth: 5 Big Safe Yields Worth Considering
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 Peers - Part 1 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- An Important Warning For BDC Investors
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.3000 25.3200
Intervallo Annuale
25.0300 26.1871
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.3200
- Apertura
- 25.3200
- Bid
- 25.3150
- Ask
- 25.3180
- Minimo
- 25.3000
- Massimo
- 25.3200
- Volume
- 32
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.03%
20 settembre, sabato