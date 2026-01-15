Trade Assistant Pro Multi
- 지표
- Sumeyye Emine Karakas
- 버전: 2.50
- 활성화: 5
Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is an advanced multi-timeframe scoring dashboard that converts 16+ technical signals into a clear 0–100 score and a simple decision:
✅ BUY ≥ 70 | ❌ SELL ≤ 30 | ⏳ WAIT
It combines classic oscillators and trend tools with a dynamic TREND/RANGE regime, H4/D1 bias gate, RSI divergence bonus, and smart safety filters like spread and ATR volatility spike protection.
Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is a professional decision-support indicator designed to help traders quickly judge market direction across multiple timeframes using a transparent 0–100 scoring system.
Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Dashboard (MTF): Monitor signals from M5 to W1 (configurable) in a single panel.
-
Score Engine (0–100): Weighted voting model normalizes all indicators into one clean score.
-
Clear Decisions:
-
BUY when score ≥ 70
-
SELL when score ≤ 30
-
Otherwise WAIT
-
Indicators Included (16 total)
Core set:
-
Stochastic, RSI, CCI (Entry + Trend), MACD, ADX, EMA trend filter, MFI
-
Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud
Extra confirmation set:
-
Williams %R, Momentum, OBV slope, DeMarker, Envelopes
Smart Logic & Filters
-
Dynamic Regime Detection (TREND / RANGE): Automatically boosts trend tools in trends and oscillator tools in ranges.
-
MTF Gate (H4 & D1 Bias): Optional higher-timeframe confirmation that can boost or penalize the score.
-
RSI Divergence Module: Adds a bonus when bullish/bearish divergence is detected.
-
Risk/Safety Filters:
-
Spread filter (penalty when spread is high)
-
Session filter (trade only within preferred hours)
-
ATR volatility spike filter (forces WAIT during abnormal volatility)
-
Trade Planning (On-Chart Suggestions)
-
Displays Entry / SL / TP suggestions using ATR multipliers (chart timeframe).
Alerts (Optional)
-
Pop-up alerts, email alerts, and push notifications with cooldown control.
Note: This tool provides analytical signals and trade assistance only. It does not execute trades automatically.