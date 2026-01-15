Trade Assistant Pro Multi

Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is an advanced multi-timeframe scoring dashboard that converts 16+ technical signals into a clear 0–100 score and a simple decision:
BUY ≥ 70 | ❌ SELL ≤ 30 | ⏳ WAIT

It combines classic oscillators and trend tools with a dynamic TREND/RANGE regime, H4/D1 bias gate, RSI divergence bonus, and smart safety filters like spread and ATR volatility spike protection.


Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is a professional decision-support indicator designed to help traders quickly judge market direction across multiple timeframes using a transparent 0–100 scoring system.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard (MTF): Monitor signals from M5 to W1 (configurable) in a single panel.

  • Score Engine (0–100): Weighted voting model normalizes all indicators into one clean score.

  • Clear Decisions:

    • BUY when score ≥ 70

    • SELL when score ≤ 30

    • Otherwise WAIT

Indicators Included (16 total)

Core set:

  • Stochastic, RSI, CCI (Entry + Trend), MACD, ADX, EMA trend filter, MFI

  • Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud

Extra confirmation set:

  • Williams %R, Momentum, OBV slope, DeMarker, Envelopes

Smart Logic & Filters

  • Dynamic Regime Detection (TREND / RANGE): Automatically boosts trend tools in trends and oscillator tools in ranges.

  • MTF Gate (H4 & D1 Bias): Optional higher-timeframe confirmation that can boost or penalize the score.

  • RSI Divergence Module: Adds a bonus when bullish/bearish divergence is detected.

  • Risk/Safety Filters:

    • Spread filter (penalty when spread is high)

    • Session filter (trade only within preferred hours)

    • ATR volatility spike filter (forces WAIT during abnormal volatility)

Trade Planning (On-Chart Suggestions)

  • Displays Entry / SL / TP suggestions using ATR multipliers (chart timeframe).

Alerts (Optional)

  • Pop-up alerts, email alerts, and push notifications with cooldown control.

Note: This tool provides analytical signals and trade assistance only. It does not execute trades automatically.


