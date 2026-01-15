Trade Assistant Pro Multi

Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is an advanced multi-timeframe scoring dashboard that converts 16+ technical signals into a clear 0–100 score and a simple decision:
BUY ≥ 70 | ❌ SELL ≤ 30 | ⏳ WAIT

It combines classic oscillators and trend tools with a dynamic TREND/RANGE regime, H4/D1 bias gate, RSI divergence bonus, and smart safety filters like spread and ATR volatility spike protection.


Trade Assistant PRO Multi (MT4) is a professional decision-support indicator designed to help traders quickly judge market direction across multiple timeframes using a transparent 0–100 scoring system.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard (MTF): Monitor signals from M5 to W1 (configurable) in a single panel.

  • Score Engine (0–100): Weighted voting model normalizes all indicators into one clean score.

  • Clear Decisions:

    • BUY when score ≥ 70

    • SELL when score ≤ 30

    • Otherwise WAIT

Indicators Included (16 total)

Core set:

  • Stochastic, RSI, CCI (Entry + Trend), MACD, ADX, EMA trend filter, MFI

  • Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud

Extra confirmation set:

  • Williams %R, Momentum, OBV slope, DeMarker, Envelopes

Smart Logic & Filters

  • Dynamic Regime Detection (TREND / RANGE): Automatically boosts trend tools in trends and oscillator tools in ranges.

  • MTF Gate (H4 & D1 Bias): Optional higher-timeframe confirmation that can boost or penalize the score.

  • RSI Divergence Module: Adds a bonus when bullish/bearish divergence is detected.

  • Risk/Safety Filters:

    • Spread filter (penalty when spread is high)

    • Session filter (trade only within preferred hours)

    • ATR volatility spike filter (forces WAIT during abnormal volatility)

Trade Planning (On-Chart Suggestions)

  • Displays Entry / SL / TP suggestions using ATR multipliers (chart timeframe).

Alerts (Optional)

  • Pop-up alerts, email alerts, and push notifications with cooldown control.

Note: This tool provides analytical signals and trade assistance only. It does not execute trades automatically.


推荐产品
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
指标
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
专家
Expert.   Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on   Elliott waves   and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for sett
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
指标
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
指标
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
指标
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 使用 ATR 配置顏色、尺寸及其相對於價格
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Swing X Black
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
SWING X Black 是一个革命性的 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 指标，精心设计，可满足二元期权和外汇交易中的手动和自动交易。其无与伦比的准确性，加上它对各种时间框架的适应性，使其成为寻求最大化利润的交易员的强大工具。SWING X Black 针对 15 分钟时间框架进行了优化，适合快速决策和确保快速交易执行。此外，它为交易员提供了在后续信号上使用 Martingale 策略的选项，从而增强了在进入动态金融市场时对风险的管理。 主要特点 二元期权和外汇兼容性： SWING X Black 和谐地弥合了二元期权和外汇交易之间的差距，为交易员提供了在两个市场中利用其强大见解的灵活性。这种交叉兼容性确保交易员无论他们喜欢的交易风格如何，都可以做出明智的决策，从而增加他们成功的机会。 精确的信号生成： SWING X Black 的核心优势在于其出色的信号生成能力。借助先进的算法，该指标可以准确识别潜在的趋势反转、盘整和突破，为交易员提供清晰的入场和退出点。这种精度为交易员提供了在最小风险的情况下捕捉有利可图的机会的显著优势。 最佳时间框架： SWING X Black 是在
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
指标
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
专家
HERMES 專家是 Meta Trader 的機器人，其目標是根據機器人自身的趨勢和策略進行工作。 免費安裝 HERMES GOLD PRO 並在您的帳戶上運行，請私訊詢問我。 時間範圍使用建議：H1 HERMES 是為處理美國金屬 XAUUSD（黃金）而開發的。 HERMES 是一位長期的果斷倒賣專家，因此，他可以停留 1、2、3 天而不進行交易，具體取決於他的「風險（配置）」的價值，但是，不用擔心，請閱讀以下內容！ 由於其入場和倒賣（空頭）平倉的自信，它具有低/或零回撤（在標準設置下）的強大能力。 您可以將 HERMES 留在您的帳戶中，甚至可以呼叫其他專家（機器人）來使用它，不會有任何問題。 記得不要使用高風險配置（低配置值），我會解釋一下： 我們在機器人設定中： RISK：此預設值為0.05，即會開2.5手的訂單。 如何計算風險：您的資本（例如 50,000）（x）風險（0.5）（/除）除以 100，結果 250 = 2.5 手。 $1,000 資本範例 (x) 0.5 = 500 (/) 100 = 5（在這種情況下，機器人將使用 0.05 手） PIPS
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
指标
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
IconTradeSignals
Vadim Gorodetskii
指标
The indicator is specialized for use in scalping strategies. It has the ability to send buy/sell signals. the indicator highlights signals during the formation of any fresh tick and the investor has the opportunity to apply them not alone, but taking into account the n number of specific signals for a specific time. In other texts, it is necessary to take into account which way the indicator advises trading in its own 5-7 last signals. It is not recommended to use this indicator as a single and
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“动态剥头皮震荡指标”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，高效交易！ - 新一代震荡指标 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态剥头皮震荡指标具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 震荡指标是一款辅助工具，可从动态超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于绿线，超买值：高于橙线。 - 该指标也非常适合与价格行为模式结合使用。 - 它比标准震荡指标更精准。适用时间范围：30 分钟、1 小时、4 小时、1 天、1 周。 - 提供 PC 和移动端警报。 ................................................................................................................. 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为原创，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
指标
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
指标
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
指标
Signaline
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
指标
SIGNALINE INDICATOR This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet. EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019 You can find this signal page below https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477 Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage. Input Parameters: IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8. Mov1               : Default is 21. Mov2               : Default is 48.
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
指标
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
指标
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
指标
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
指标
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
指标
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
该产品的买家也购买
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
介绍 F-16 飞机指标，这是一款领先的 MT4 工具，旨在革新您的交易体验。灵感来自于 F-16 战斗机无与伦比的速度和精准度，该指标结合了先进算法和尖端技术，在金融市场上提供卓越的性能。 通过 F-16 飞机指标，您将在竞争中腾飞，因为它提供实时分析并生成高度准确的交易信号。其动态功能旨在识别各种资产类别上的利润机会，让您能够自信地做出明智的决策。 配备用户友好的界面，F-16 飞机指标与热门的 MetaTrader 4 平台无缝集成，确保交易过程顺畅高效。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的专业人士，该指标都可以轻松定制，以符合您独特的交易风格和偏好。 感受 F-16 飞机指标的威力，它以精确和敏捷的方式驾驭市场趋势。其先进的图表功能使您能够始终领先，检测关键的入场和出场点以实现最佳时机。掌控您的交易之旅，并凭借 F-16 飞机指标释放稳定盈利的潜力。 准备起飞，以这款出色的 MT4 指标将您的交易表现提升到新的高度。F-16 飞机指标是您在金融市场世界中的终极副驾驶员，让您以速度、精确度和自信取得成功。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
指标
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Scalping signals M1
Andrey Kozak
指标
每位购买 Scalping signals M1 指标的用户，都将免费获赠一款基于该指标信号自动交易的EA机器人。 Scalping signals M1 — M1趋势剥头皮完整进场系统 Scalping signals M1 将图表变成清晰的操作地图： 彩色趋势通道显示市场方向，箭头提示潜在进场点。 只需跟随通道方向和箭头即可，即使是新手也能轻松使用。 该指标在 M1 上表现最佳，也适用于几乎所有货币对，包括黄金（XAUUSD）、英镑、美元主要货币对和交叉盘。 内置弹窗提醒和电子邮件通知，确保您不会错过任何信号。 核心概念 Scalping signals M1 外观简单，但内部算法复杂。 视觉元素仅包括： – 趋势通道方向 – Buy/Sell 方向箭头 内部算法结合： – 线性回归趋势分析 – 自适应波动率通道 – 通道边缘的反转形态检测 – 振荡指标与趋势强度过滤 – 动态跟随市场节奏的参数调整 简而言之： 先确定趋势 → 等待价格回调至通道边缘并出现反转结构 → 箭头在符合条件时出现。 如何使用 将指标应用于图表（推荐 M1，可用于 M5 以上）。 根据通道判断趋势方向： –
The Hurricane Indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
5 (1)
指标
Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
指标
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
指标
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
指标
该指标是一款多功能技术分析工具，基于自适应指数移动平均线（EMA）与通过真实波动幅度均值（ATR）计算的波动率过滤器相结合而构建。其设计目的是精确识别当前价格方向，突出潜在趋势转折的关键区域，并直观显示可能的反转区域。 算法的核心是通过两层波动率构建动态趋势带：外层和内层。外层边界起到强突破信号的作用，而内层水平则在指数均线斜率发生变化时捕捉价格结构的温和反转。这种组合确保了指标在保持对市场噪音抗干扰性的同时，也具有较高的灵敏度。 图形表现中加入了对比鲜明的箭头标记，用于提示趋势的变化。该指标不会重绘信号，这使其在交易策略和风险管理系统中成为可靠的过滤工具。 优势 多层波动率分析 —— 通过使用内外ATR通道，既能捕捉剧烈突破，也能识别趋势的逐渐转向。 自适应平滑 —— 内置可调系数的EMA平滑算法，能够适应不同的市场环境。 无重绘 —— 信号在出现时固定不变，确保历史分析的可靠性。 清晰可视化 —— 明确的趋势线与箭头标记，可即时评估市场状态。 灵活配置 —— 广泛的参数设置，可适配各种时间周期和金融工具。 通用应用 —— 既可用于趋势跟随策略，也可作为逆势过滤器。 指标参数 算法
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
作者的更多信息
WizardMT4
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
指标
2MA + BB PRO MTF – Advanced Trend Confirmation Indicator 2MA + BB PRO MTF is a professional-grade multi-timeframe trend confirmation indicator designed for traders who want high-quality, non-repainting signals aligned with higher timeframe market structure. This indicator combines dual moving average logic , higher timeframe trend confirmation , Bollinger Bands volatility context , and ATR-based momentum strength filtering to eliminate low-quality entries and focus only on high-probability setup
Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT4
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
指标
Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting) Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts. This tool is ideal for: Trend following strategies Breakout confirmation Filtering false entries during choppy markets Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes Key Features Renko-Style Hi
WizardMT5
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
指标
2MA + BB PRO MTF – Advanced Trend Confirmation Indicator 2MA + BB PRO MTF is a professional-grade multi-timeframe trend confirmation indicator designed for traders who want high-quality, non-repainting signals aligned with higher timeframe market structure. This indicator combines dual moving average logic , higher timeframe trend confirmation , Bollinger Bands volatility context , and ATR-based momentum strength filtering to eliminate low-quality entries and focus only on high-probability setup
Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT5
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
指标
Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting) Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts. This tool is ideal for: Trend following strategies Breakout confirmation Filtering false entries during choppy markets Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes Key Features Renko-Style Hi
筛选:
无评论
回复评论