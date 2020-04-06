Key Benefits of Gold Asset

Specialization: Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most reliable assets for investment due to its stability and defensive properties. Focusing exclusively on gold allows the robot to effectively adapt to the specific conditions of the gold market.

Automation: The robot automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reducing the influence of emotions and human factors, which reduces the likelihood of erroneous actions.

Scalping Strategy: Trading on short timeframes (M5 timeframe) allows you to quickly make a profit and minimize the risks typical of long-term trading.

Easy Settings: It requires virtually no additional configuration, which makes it much easier to get started with it.

Professional Support: The use of VPS servers and reliable brokers ensures stable system operation around the clock, regardless of trading session opening times.

Setup and Recommendations

Main Parameters:

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe : M5 or H1 (Recommended: M5).

Minimum Balance : It is advisable to start with at least USD 300 to ensure adequate risk management and maximum profit.

Broker Type : It is preferable to choose brokers with low spreads (for example, Tickmill or IC Markets).

Night Trading : This is the period of lowest volatility, which helps improve signal accuracy and reduce the likelihood of significant losses.

Risk Management : Although the robot has a high level of reliability, investors should closely monitor the status of their trading account and make timely changes to the strategy depending on the market situation.

✔ Max Drawdown control

✔ Trading only during permitted hours

✔ News Filter

✔ One trade at a time

✔ No martingale

✔ Fixed risk %

✔ Daily Loss Control

Conclusion

Gold Asset is an effective automated Forex trading tool, specifically designed to reduce risks and increase profitability. Thanks to its clear algorithm and intuitive decision-making structure, this advisor is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders looking to reduce their efforts on routine processes and focus on market analysis.

However, before active use, be sure to check the compatibility of your settings and trading styles by preliminary testing on a demo account.

This makes Gold Asset an excellent solution for those who want to automate their trading and maximize the potential of the gold market.

