MT5 Time Based Auto Close System

MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference .

✨ Core Closing Modes

The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration based on different trading objectives and market conditions :
Closing Mode Core Function Applicable Scenario
Close All Closes all eligible positions once the set time is reached. A universal strategy for timed batch exits, simplifying operations.
Close Profit Only closes positions that are currently profitable, locking in gains promptly. Prevents profit erosion, suitable near the end of a trend or before key resistance/support levels.
Close Loss Only closes positions that are currently at a loss, enforcing strict stop-loss discipline. Controls single-trade loss, manages overall account drawdown, serving as crucial risk control.
Close Buy Only closes all long (buy) positions. Specifically liquidates long exposure, applicable when an upward trend is expected to end or long positions need adjustment.
Close Sell Only closes all short (sell) positions. Specifically liquidates short exposure, applicable when a downward trend is expected to end or short positions need adjustment.

⚙️ Intelligent Engine & Usability

  • AI Algorithm Core: The core of the EA lies in its intelligent timing and decision-making system. It continuously monitors the "survival time" of each position. Once the holding period set by the user is reached, it automatically triggers the preset closing logic, ensuring operations are free from human emotion 
    .
  • Flexible Parameter Configuration: Users can freely set the check time cycle, the specific closing conditions (i.e., the five modes above), and achieve precise position management through magic number and trading symbol filtering functions 
    .

🚀 How to Use

Using this EA is very simple, just three steps :
  1. Load onto Chart: Attach the EA to the chart of the trading symbol you wish to monitor.
  2. Set Parameters: Set your desired position holding time cycle and select the required closing mode from the parameters panel.
  3. Start Running: The EA will start working automatically, freeing your hands without worrying about missing closing opportunities.

💡 Technical Advantages Overview

  • Discipline Enforcer: Executes strictly according to set conditions, eliminating hesitation and greed.
  • Flexible and Precise: Five strategies adapt to different market conditions with precise holding time control.
  • Efficient and Labor-Saving: Fully automated monitoring and execution enhance trading efficiency.
  • Controllable Risk: Helps you systematically implement risk control rules.
Important Disclaimer: This product is an automated trading tool designed to assist users in executing preset strategies. All trading involves risks. Using this product does not guarantee future profits. Past performance does not predict future results. It is recommended to fully test on a demo account before considering live application .
